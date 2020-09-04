Mullinahone pub owner refuses to go ‘cap in hand’ to Government

A Tipperary publican has hosted a number of local Oireachtas members at his premises in Mullinahone today in an effort to press home the need for more financial support.

TJ McInerney from TJ Macs warned that he was ready to march on the Dail next week if proper supports were not forthcoming.

Measures announced by the Government to help those in the industry have been described as bread crumbs.

Speaking to Tipp FM News at his pub in Mullinahone, TJ McInerney said he won’t be going cap in hand to the Government:

“There’ll be no begging bowl – I refuse to say ‘please Sir, can I have some more’. Government speak of money and grant aid that they gave us – I haven’t received a second payment and I certainly haven’t received the additional 40% payment.”

“So I’ll be heading to Dublin and I expect Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin to wait for me and I’ll be looking for an opening date this Tuesday. I’ll be looking for the wage subsidy scheme to be re-enhanced from 40% back to 85% for me and all publicans’ right throughout this country.”