Mid-Tipp shopping centre facing possible closure

The future of a prominent Tipperary shopping centre is under threat according to its owners.

GL Ireland ICAV claim Thurles Shopping Centre will have to close if it’s forced to comply with an enforcement notice issued against it by Tipperary County Council.

The company has brought a challenge to the High.

The Irish Examiner reports that they include the closure of an entrance which the centre on the Slievenamon Road uses for the delivery of goods.

The owners claim having to comply with these would lead to the permanent closure of Thurles Shopping Centre.

Thurles Post Office recently relocated from Liberty Square to the centre which is also home to Dunnes Stores, a cinema and a number of other retail outlets.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted on an ex-parte basis by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan.

The judge also placed a stay on the council from taking any further steps in respect of the notices pending the outcome of the action.

The case will come back before the court in December.