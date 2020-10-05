McGrath opposed to return to lockdown

A blanket lockdown across the country makes absolutely no sense according to a Tipperary TD.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended the entire country moves to level 5 restrictions.

Cabinet will meet later to decide whether or not to put the country into level five restrictions.

The Chief Medical Officer is meeting with the coalition party leaders this lunchtime to discuss it.

Deputy Mattie McGrath says to move to the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions would be catastrophic for businesses while also doing no good whatsoever for morale among the general public.

“We are at Level 2 – we couldn’t possibly be expected to go to Level 5.”

“I got calls last night from all kinds of people – business people, hotels, you name it. The people in NPHET and many in the Government don’t get what it takes to be self employed and try to run a business.”

“So we’re totally unprepared for this – people are going to be thrown to the wolves and mental health is going to be in a shocking state.”