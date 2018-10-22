March4Tipp organisers say politicians need to engage with them

The people of Tipperary have given a mandate to elected representatives to seek change for the town.

That’s according to one of the organisers of March 4 Tipp, for which around 5,000 people took to the streets of the West Tipp town.

They aimed to highlight what locals say has been years of neglect by various governments.

The March4Tipp also aimed to draw attention to the lack of investment in Tipperary town where the unemployment rate is five times the national average.

More than 20 businesses are closed along the town’s Main Street, with Wellworths having closed just a couple of weeks ago.

Local activist Martin Quinn says Wellworths staff provided one of the most poignant moments of the day.