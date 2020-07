New car sales for the first half of this year are down almost 29% in Tipperary.

According to the Society for the Irish Motor Industry, 1,540 new vehicles were registered between January and June – down 620 on the same period last year.

Nationally, new car sales are down 34.5% so far this year.

Just over 1,000 were registered last month, down from over 1,400 in June 2019.