Major plans lodged for development near Cahir

Plans for a major development just off the M8 motorway have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

The proposals are in addition to a previously granted project near Cahir.

The ambitious planning application relates to a 3.5 acre site at Scartnaglorane, a few kilometres west of Cahir beside the M8.

John O’Leary is proposing some significant additions to a development which was approved by An Bord Pleanala in 2011 having initially been refused by Tipperary County Council.

Those plans were for a truck stop and driver rest area along with a restaurant.

While that planning approval has since expired Mr O’Leary is now seeking permission once again together with a number of new additions.

These include extending the restaurant along with a shop and accommodation consisting of 6 twin rooms, 2 double rooms and 4 family rooms.

There are also plans to provide parking and hygiene services for 22 campervans or caravans along with charging facilities for 20 electric cars.

The application is currently at the pre-validation stage with Tipperary County Council.