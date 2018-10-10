Major investment for Nenagh

A multi-million Euro investment has been confirmed for the Abbey Court Hotel and the development of an adjoining site in Nenagh.

A total of €10 million is to be spent on the projects.

€1.5 million of this will be spent on a major refurbishment of the Abbey Court Hotel on the Dublin road in Nenagh.

The remaining €8.5 million will be ploughed into the development of the adjacent residential site and zoned land.

The hotel investor has committed to a 10-year plan with the existing management company Merriman Ltd.

The hotel works will help secure jobs at the Abbey Court as well as improving what the hotel has to offer visitors and locals alike.

Hotel Manager Matt Muller

The residential site and adjacent zoned land will be developed by a separate group of investors, approved under the Immigrant Investor Programme.

Labour TD Alan Kelly says the investment is a huge vote of confidence in Nenagh and the Abbey Court in particular.