Major funding for Tipperary company

A pharmaceutical company in the Premier County has been awarded €9.4 million in funding through the Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund.

OmniSpirant will receive their funding for the development of groundbreaking inhalers to help Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease sufferers. They will be working on this in partnership with Aerogen in Galway.

The Clonmel based company is one of 16 projects being awarded a total of €65 million through the fund, which is the first of its type in the world.

All of the projects cover life sciences, medical devices, ICT, artificial intelligence, blockchain, manufacturing and environmental sustainability.

The fund will see an overall amount of €500 million of Government funding allocated until 2027 in a bid to tackle national and global challenges and secure jobs for the future.