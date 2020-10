An extra push is being made to attract investment to Tipperary.

A campaign has been launched by the local authority, called ‘Tipperary – The Place, The Time’, with the backing of leading companies already based here.

The aim is to promote the county as a destination for Foreign Direct Investment, as well as indigenous industries.

A series of short videos will be posted on the council’s website and one of the companies involved is DMS Governance in Cashel.