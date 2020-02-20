Major boost for Tipperary start-up business

A Clonmel base food truck has been accepted into Supervalu’s Food Academy launching in Tipperary this May.

Rívesci was launched in September of last year at Clonmel Applefest offering freshly cooked vegetarian and vegan dishes from their 1976 vintage caravan.

They currently trade at the Quay Car Park on Wednesday’s and Friday’s from 10am – 3pm and at the Clonmel Farmer’s Market on Saturday’s from 10am – 2pm.

The SuperValu Food Academy works with and nurtures small businesses from start ups right through to getting products on shelves.

Shannon Forrest co-founded the business along with Michelin star trained chef Declan Malone and she spoke on Tipp Today earlier about their delight at being selected.