Lowry calls for easing of charges on hospitality sector

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry is calling on the Commission for Regulation of Utilities to intervene with regards to Pass Through Costs in the hospitality sector.

Despite businesses in the sector having little income in the past year, they are still subject to standing charges to utility companies for connection to electricity and gas.

One Tipperary hotel owner reported being charged €26,000 in Pass Through Charges while their business was closed, which was over 40% of their Covid Restriction Support Scheme payments.

Deputy Lowry says this is a case of the government giving with one hand and taking with the other.

“I have to say that businesses feel justifiably annoyed and angry that they continue the imposition of these charges at the full rate at the same time the businesses are prohibited from trading due to the pandemic situation.”

“I think that is very unfair and unjust. I have written directly to the CRU and to government officials to highlight this situation and to ask the CRU to take into consideration the plight of those impacted.”