A Tipperary company has reached the finals of the national Digital Awards.

Thurles based Stakelums are among five contenders in the New Website of the Year Award.

Established in Borrisoleigh in 1960 the family owned business is now located at the Racecourse Retail Park in Thurles.

The inaugural awards are organised by Digital Business Ireland and the finalists will now be invited to make a further submission to the judges.

The winners will be announced on January 22nd.