Locals called on to support businesses in Tipp Town

One of Tipperary Towns best known stores is reopening later this week.

The closure of Wellworths in October was seen as the end of an era for the town and to an extent the final nail in the coffin.

The store on Main Street was for many an institution having traded for four decades and was the latest in a string of town centre businesses to cry enough.

At the time proprietor Tony Walsh put the decision down to a number of factors including the impact of out of town shopping, pay parking and the high cost of rates.

However the feedback he has gotten from locals – particularly at the two protest marches in the town – has persuaded him to try once more.

The store will reopen on Friday next.

However Tony says for it and other traders to survive locals have to play their part.

The large number of businesses which have closed in Tipp Town means a lot of premises on the Main Street are vacant.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Tony Walsh said this in itself is becoming a problem.