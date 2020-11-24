Local publican says the traditional pub is still being discriminated against during Covid

A Tipperary publican says the traditional pub looks like it will be discriminated against again when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Pub owners are anxiously awaiting a decision from government on what restrictions will be imposed on them when we move from Level 5.

Seamus Foley from Foleys Bar in Cashel says the lack of clarity is frustrating.

“It’s all up in the air as usual. No one seems to be able to make up their minds.”

“At the moment they’re talking about discriminating against the traditional pub again – separating the food pubs from the traditional pubs.”

“I find it absolutely scandalous how we’re being treated within the industry.”