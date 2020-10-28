Local publican says Covid rules defy logic

A Tipperary publican says it’s impossible to function under the current Government guidelines on Covid-19.

John Harney runs Harney’s Final Furling in the village of Clerihan.

Speaking on Tipp Today he highlighted how a local family celebrated a wedding prior to the move to Level-5 restrictions.

“So on Friday at a wedding 25 of them could be inside and on Saturday in a pub 15 of them could only come but they had to be outside.”

“That’s the same stuff as was going on at the start of this pandemic – it’s the same reasoning. There’s no logic to that – if they’re in Thurles on Friday they can sit in a hotel all day and drink away and eat all they like. But if they’re in Clerihan on Saturday – their home village – they have to sit outside the pub and there’s only fifteen of them allowed.