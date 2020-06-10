Local online community group working to promote Tipp businesses

As businesses in the Premier County start to trade again with the easing of some coronavirus restrictions a local online community group is now doing its bit to give businesses a boost.

Becca Laste set up the Clonmel Covid-19 Community Help and Support page on Facebook in mid-March as a place to ask for and give help during the pandemic outbreak.

As restrictions begin to ease she has now added a new section to the page to help local businesses.

“What we’ve come up with is the Local Business of the Day Campaign.”

“What we’re doing is every day we’re popping on the very top of our page – it’s pinned to the top – we have a local business.”

“We have what they’re about, what they sell, what they’re opening times are.”

“It’s just to kind of give a little boost and show people what is open and we’ve had a wide variety of different kinds of businesses coming to us looking to avail of it.”