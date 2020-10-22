Local businessman outlines changes made to prepare for Brexit

Businesses in Tipperary and across the country are bracing themselves for Brexit.

Negotiations between the EU and the UK have yet to reach agreement with the possibility of a hard Brexit still very much a possibility.

One local businessman who has already taken steps to prepare for this is George Mordaunt – his Pay As You Go Auto company was based mainly on sourcing vehicles in the UK for Irish customers.

He told Tipp FM that the decision had to be made to make the business Brexit proof.

“There was no way that you could continue to ignore the upheaval that it caused. There was no way you could continue to ignore the shambolic approach of both Teresa May and the Unionist party in the North and then Boris Johnson.”

“We had to take steps to make sure that if the trapdoor did close at the 11th hour that we were able to paddle our own canoe.”

“So we had to take matters into our own hands relocate our supply chain back to Ireland.”