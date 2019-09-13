Liberty Square post office to close tomorrow

The Post Office on Liberty Square in Thurles will close its doors for the last time tomorrow.

The new unit at the Shopping Centre in the town will open on Monday morning.

It’s six months since the news of the move first broke with activists and town councillors unsuccessful in their effort to prevent it despite a well attended public rally in the town centre.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today Thurles community activist Tommy Barrett claimed issues around accessibility for those with disabilities have not been addressed properly.