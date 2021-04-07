Landmark Clonmel site purchased by German chain

The former Chadwick’s property on Queen Street has lain idle for over a decade.

The adjoining property – which is currently occupied by the Nationalist Newspaper – has also been purchased by the German retailer.

Local County Councillor Michael Murphy says it’s a huge vote of confidence in Clonmel.

“Over the last 12 months I’ve been working closely with the owner of the Chadwick’s site and indeed the acquisition team of Lidl. So I can confirm that both sites have been purchased subject to planning permission.”

“Really, really good news in the context of the strategic location of both of these sites but also a vote of confidence by Lidl in Clonmel.”