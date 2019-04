A Tipperary TD is questioning the financial logic of An Post’s proposed relocation from Liberty Square to the Thurles Shopping Centre.

Deputy Alan Kelly felt that it didn’t make sense to rent the new premises when they owned the listed building in the town centre.

The Labour TD spoke to the Chair of An Post in an attempt to clarify their position on the matter.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Deputy Kelly explained the commitment the Chairperson made to him.