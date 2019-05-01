Kelly raises issues with Thurles post office relocation

Questions have been raised about the suitability of Thurles Shopping Centre for An Post.

The company intends to relocate from their current base on Liberty Square to the centre despite local concerns that it would sound the death knell for the town centre.

There has been a huge groundswell of opposition to An Post’s decision to move from the heart of Thurles.

In the region of 2,000 people took to the streets of the town some weeks ago in protest at the plans while local TDs and Councillors along with members of the “Stop the Move – Save our Square” group have met with both An Post officials and the Minister for Communications in a bid to have the decision reversed.

An Post have been adamant in their stance that the move will definitely go ahead.

Today Labour TD Alan Kelly claimed the move mightn’t be as straight forward as An Post would have us believe.

For their part An Post say they comply with all relevant rules and regulations at all times.

In reply to a query from Tipp FM in relation to Deputy Kelly’s comments spokesperson Angus Laverty pointed out that they have considerable experience of setting up, building, fitting out and running of post offices and that all the necessary requirements have or will be complied with.