Nenagh will be putting its best foot forward this morning as judges from the Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards pay a visit.

It’s one of two towns in Tipperary taking part this year with Cahir flying the flag for the south of the county.

The event begins in the council chamber at the Civic Offices on the Limerick Road in Nenagh at 8.30 this morning with just three hours to impress the judges.

Michael Ryan is head of Bank of Ireland in Tipp.