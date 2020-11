A Tipperary based company has agreed a major contract extension with Aldi.

Glenpatrick Irish Spring Water has supplied the German retailer for almost 20 years.

This new contract will be worth €5.4 million for the Clonmel based company and will see an additional 38 new staff taken on.

As part of the deal Aldi will be introducing new water bottles made from 100% recycled material in January across six Comeragh Water products produced by Glenpatrick