Industrial sites on offer at former Lisheen mine

Sections of the former Lisheen Mine site in mid-Tipp are on the market.

Vedanta ended operations on the mine in 2015 with the 800 acre site since rehabilitated to a brownfield industrial site.

The sites – which are from 3 acres upwards – are for industrial development with agents Knight Frank quoting from between €25,000 and €30,000 per acre.

A total of 800 acres are on offer on the site which is officially designated as the National Bioeconomy Campus where renewable biological resources from land and sea are used to produce food, materials and energy.

The project has attracted grant funding from the EU and Enterprise Ireland.