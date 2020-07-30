Huge surge in .ie registrations in the Premier County

The number of new website registrations in Tipperary has risen by 60% in the first half of 2020.

This is more than double the increase recorded nationally.

A total of 662 new .ie domains were registered in the Premier County between January 1st and June 30th.

David Curtin, Chief Executive of IE Domain Registry, says the Covid-19 pandemic has had a noticeable effect on new .ie registrations in Tipperary and the island of Ireland.

He says having an online presence means that businesses can stay in contact with their customers and continue to sell to them through an online store, click-and-collect service, or voucher booking system.