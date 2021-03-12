Hair salons feel they’re being overlooked during pandemic

The return of non-contact sports training for children, along with golf and tennis for all ages, are under consideration as part of the Government’s plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions next month.

Senior officials are looking at a range of outdoor activities which may be allowed if transmission of the virus falls significantly before April 5th.

But the news has evoked the wrath of businesses who say they have been completely left behind in the plans.

Hairdressers were told this week that it could be May before they are allowed to open.

Riona Linane from Rouge hairdressers in Clonmel, says vital decisions are being made by people with no knowledge of their industry.

“No one ever checked to see what it entails in operating in a salon environment – we had our waiting area outside of our salon, we had sanitising stations and disposable capes etc. We were never actually checked on the operations of the day so I always asked how do they know what we’re doing then?”