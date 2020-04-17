Government under fire for putting pressure on crèche owners

A local councillor has described the Governments treatment of crèche owners throughout the country, including Tipperary, as disgraceful.

Thurles based Cllr Jim Ryan says the owners are being put under severe pressure to sign up to a deal by early next week, that in his view, will cause the closure of their facilities.

He told Tipp FM that the situation is an absolute scandal.

“In my opinion the way the government and in particular Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone are treating crèche owners in Tipperary and across the country is an utter disgrace.”

Cllr Ryan says guns are being put to the heads of crèche owners to sign up to a deal by next Tuesday which he claims will in effect cause the closure of facilities all over Tipperary resulting in job losses and a severe lack of crèche places for children when restrictions are lifted later this year.