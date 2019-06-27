Go ahead given for West Tipp whiskey distillery

Plans for a whiskey distillery in West Tipperary have been given the green light.

The development at the Dundrum House Hotel is seen as a major opportunity to draw tourists to the area.

The development in Dundrum would see the creation of Tipperary’s first ever boutique whiskey distillery, along with the erection of a bottling plant and the expansion of the hotel.

As well as the distillery, major improvements will be undertaken on the hotel – these include the demolition of the current hotel foyer and basement to make way for a new two-storey building to comprise a new entrance, lobbies, reception, circulation and mezzanine areas.

Another two storey building to the northwest of the hotel is also included in the plans, which would see a new function room built along with meeting rooms.

When complete the developers say 120 people will be employed including 8 in the distillery which would have tours operating through the week.

Having sought further information from Steelworks Investments Ltd in mid-December Tipperary County Council has this week granted conditional planning permission for the Integrated Tourism Development.