Germinal to focus activity on mid-Tipp site

Seed specialist, Germinal, has announced that its Irish production and distribution operations will be consolidated to its Tipperary site.

The company has decided to close its operations in Banbridge, Co Down, but it will continue to operate as a satellite site for another year.

This means that all production and distribution for the island will come from Germinal’s base near Horse and Jockey, which has received investment in recent years.

Managing Director of Germinal Holdings, William Gilbert says the company feel “the time is right to utilise the state-of-the-art (Tipperary) site” to serve customers in Northern Ireland as well.

Managing Director of Germinal Ireland, Dermot Campion has said that further recruitment and development at Horse and Jockey is likely to follow with the expansion plans:

“I suppose around €1m has been invested here in the last couple of years. So, we can up production here, looking after the Republic and we think we can take on the North as well. It’s probably a third of what we do here (in Horse and Jockey) anyway,” Dermot told Tipp FM News.