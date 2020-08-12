Gaelic Armour settling in at new premises

A Tipperary based GAA kit manufacturer is slowly ramping up production after moving into an expanded facility in Nenagh.

Gaelic Armour, which is currently recruiting to build on its current workforce of five full-time staff, moved into Stereame Business Park in recent weeks.

The company, founded and owned by Moneygall’s Billie Hayes, has been granted a license to manufacture intercounty GAA kits and hopes to triple its workforce by the end of next year.

Billie says all the manufacturing of their kits takes place in Ireland.

“We were supposed to be up and manufacturing the end of February early March but with the climate and the way things changed we had to adapt and scale things down and re-look at the business.”

“We started production back up again – we got our machinery in over the last few weeks and we’ve been doing some training with new staff and things like that.”