Future of a prominent West Tipperary golf club secured

Concerns had been expressed that Ballykisteen golf course near Limerick Junction was to be sold off for use as agricultural use.

The facility – which forms part of the Ballykisteen Hotel complex – has been purchased and will continue to operate as a golf course.

Deputy Mattie McGrath says the move is not just good news for members of the club.

“Also for the local community, businesses and tourism for the area.”

“A Tipperary businessman has bought the golf course. Staff were worried – their jobs now please God are secured.”

“The Ryan family – a good business family in the county for decades and hopefully a good relationship will be fostered between the golf club, the new owners and indeed the hotel.”

“A win-win for everybody.”