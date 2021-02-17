Further expansion for Teneo

Teneo – the company established by Tipp native Declan Kelly – has extended its global presence with the acquisition of Deloitte’s UK restructuring services business.

This is the latest in a series of such moves in the last year following on from similar ventures with the likes of London based Ridgeway last month and Dublin based Kotinos Partners last September.

The global advisory firm now has more than 800 employees located at 20 offices around the world.

Teneo is of course the sponsor of the Tipp hurling and football teams.