First phase of Liberty Square regeneration project complete

A new 100-space car park will finally open in Thurles today.

The facility off of Liberty Square will be operated on a one-way system, where cars can enter via the Square, beside Costcutters, and exit on the Slievenamon Road.

Thurles Councillor, Jim Ryan says it’s a very welcome development and forms part of wider plans for the town.

“It’s great news for Thurles – we now have a new car park in the town centre which provide close on 100 car parking spaces for Liberty Square which is vitally important for the business people there.”

“The project forms part of the Liberty Square regeneration project – that’s the first phase over with and now the contractors can go on start the development of the Square itself which will probably take nearly 12 months to complete.”