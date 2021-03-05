Tipperary Local Enterprise Office are celebrating the role of women in business on the final day of Local Enterprise Week.

To mark International Women’s Day on Monday, the local office are hosting an online networking event this morning with CEO of Barretstown Children’s Charity, Dee Ahearn as guest speaker.

The event will get underway at 10am and booking details can be found on localenterprise.ie/tipperary

Madeline Ryan is Training Co-ordinator with Tipperary Local Enterprise Office.

“We’re looking at the theme of resilience and our guest speaker is actually a Cahir native – Dee Ahearn of the Barretstown Charity. She’s going to talk to us about how to be resourceful and build resilience.”

“There will also be an element of networking at that event as well.”