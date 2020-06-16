Famous Tipp pub unsure of reopening date

The family behind one of Tipperary’s more unique pubs says they don’t know when exactly they’ll be able to reopen.

Because of the COVID restrictions, Jim of the Mills near Upperchurch had to close for the first time in almost 40 years.

However, it only ever opened one day a week – on Thursday nights – and has become a world-renowned traditional music and song venue.

Space has always been at a premium and Erin Ryan has told Tipp FM News social distancing is going to be very difficult.

“If the weather is good we could do it you know with tables outside but unfortunately on the day we’ll have to just see really. If the weather is bad I mean you’d fit five people I’d say with social distancing.”