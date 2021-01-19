Efforts of those behind Nenagh Live praised

The pre-Christmas promotion of businesses and local talent called ‘Nenagh Live’ has been praised as an “amazing success”.

The daily videos which interviewed local business people, musicians and other well-known characters in the town, amassed a total of just over 572,000 online views in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The initiative was a collaboration by Tipperary County Council with local video crew Spain AV, as well as photographers and videographers.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Séamie Morris is praising all of those involved in the campaign.

“They went into 100 businesses in the town and interviewed the owners, had discussions with them, took photographs, did videos of the discussions.”

“Over 20 live acts performed over the nights and the standard was mind blowing so the whole package together was an outstanding success.