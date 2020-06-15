Further easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Shopping centres across Tipperary are reopening today ahead of schedule as part of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Social distancing is still a key part of tackling the spread of coronavirus.

While some stores such as Marks & Spencer’s, Iceland and Dealz had been open throughout the pandemic more outlets at the Showgrounds in Clonmel are back in business today.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier centre manager Paul Blanche outlined some of the measures they have put in place.

“We have a one way system in place – a keep right system – and when people walk into the Showgrounds they just have to stay to one side.”

“We have 2-metre stickers on the floor just to make sure that when they do come in they stay away from the people in front of them.”

“So we got rid of the benches due to government guidelines and we took out the plinths too with the mannequins on them just to make the mall a bit more roomy.”