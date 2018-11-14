Dáil hears Tipp companies are losing out on state contracts

Small companies in Tipperary are being frozen out of the tendering process being employed by the likes of the Garda College in Templemore.

The matter was raised in the Dáil this week by Deputy Jackie Cahill who claims the quality of product being supplied is not as good as had been provided by local businesses.

All but one of the 14 or 15 local companies who had been supplying the Garda College lost out in a new procurement process carried out some time ago.

Deputy Cahill says the Government must take responsibility for the system.

Deputy Cahill says the tender process does not lend itself to smaller businesses.

The Fianna Fáil representative says it was extremely expensive while also asking questions which local companies would simply not be able to answer.