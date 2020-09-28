Customer survey leads to improvements at Clonmel Credit Union

Contractors have moved on site to begin an upgrade to the offices of Clonmel Credit Union.

The need for change comes in response to clear signals from members in a recent survey.

It found people were looking for less queues and easier access to new services.

C.E.O. of Clonmel Credit Union, Pádraig Enright, says these changes to the building are necessary after 27 years in Parnell Street.

“We are responding to a number of surveys that we undertook with our members recently who told us that they want to have more comfortable, convenient and confidential facilities to do their business.”

“They also point out that want new services from us like debit cards.”

“We are delighted to partner once again with Joe Mulcahy and Mulcahy Construction who originally undertook the work in the Parnell Street premises.”