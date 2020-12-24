Covid restrictions impact on Tipp hotels

Hotels in Tipperary are facing into a bleak New Year and what would traditionally be a busy time for the sector.

The move to Level-5 restrictions will once again greatly impact on the hospitality industry.

Laura Jones is Sales and Marketing manager with the Clonmel Park Hotel – she says the next few weeks would have been busy for them.

“I suppose like any other hospitality provider we’re absolutely devastated.”

“We understand why the decision was made but from a business perspective it’s decimated what would have been our Christmas business.”

“The week after Christmas would traditionally be very strong in the hotels with families staying over and dinners & lunches and things like that but unfortunately that’s all gone now.”