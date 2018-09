The Tanaiste was in Tipperary last night for a Brexit briefing.

Minister Simon Coveney met with 170 local business people in advance of the British exit from the EU in March of next year.

Clodagh Kavanagh of Nenagh’s Abbey Machinery and MEP Sean Kelly were among speakers who discussed the challenges the Premier county will face following Brexit.

Minister Coveney says the county’s business ties with Britain means there’s a lot of concern: