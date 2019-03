Concerns have been raised about the impact on local businesses from ongoing road works in Tipperary Town.

At this months meeting of the Tipperary/Cashel Municipal District Councillors agreed to appeal to a Plenary Committee for a rate reduction for businesses along the route of the works.

Councillor John Crosse hopes that a reduction of 50% for the 6 month period will be granted to businesses between Churchwell and Kickham Plaza.