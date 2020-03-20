Council ready to help businesses hit by Covid-19

The leader of Tipperary County Council’s Covid-19 Response team says they’re taking a “very sympathetic” line with businesses that have concerns about rate payments.

Many businesses have had to shut their doors as part of Coronavirus containment measures, and Karl Cashen says that such concerns will be dealt with on a case by case basis by the local authority.

The Covid-19 Response team is meeting daily to assess and implement any new rules and regulations sent down from Government departments.

Mr Cashen says the Council will help businesses in the Premier County to cope.

The finance section from the local authority has been in touch with businesses with Karl Cashen saying there is support for their payment of the annual rates bill.