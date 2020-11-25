Council decision to purchase an industrial estate in Nenagh seen as a positive move

Tipperary County Council’s purchase of a Nenagh industrial estate is being praised as a potential opportunity for further jobs growth in the town.

Lisbunny Industrial Estate has been bought for between 500-600,000 euro, and the Dublin Road site is already home to Quigley’s Bakery and the town’s NCT centre, among other businesses.

The 53-acre site was seen as an important purchase for the Council, due to the lack of industrial development land available to the Council at the moment.

Director of Services at the Council, Marcus O’Connor is pleased with the decision.

“If anyone came to town and wanted to set up any sort of industry effectively we had no land that we could offer or sell to them.”

“This land is there for quite a while but it’s serviced land and someone could go in there and set up relatively quickly so I think it was vital for the development of the town that this be available for potential industries coming into Nenagh.”