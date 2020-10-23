Corner shops losing out to chains during lockdown

Some smaller retailers in Tipperary feel the major chains are taking advantage of the lockdown to effectively steal their business.

The sale of non-essential products is prohibited during the six weeks of Level 5 restrictions.

However former Cashel Councillor Tom Wood says during the last lockdown some local businesses feel others have an unfair advantage.

He outlined a conversation he had with a local shop owner yesterday.

“A lot of business in the particular shop would be in cards – greeting cards, Christmas cards and things like that.”

“During the last close down – when the bigger supermarkets were allowed to stay open – some of them started to sell these items and continue to sell them.”

“The people are asking well why can’t I just have a customer inside my shop or a table inside the door and the door open and the person can buy from me?”