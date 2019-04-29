Commercial rates re-evaluation hitting Tipp businesses

Increases in commercial rates were the subject of much concern at this month’s gathering of the Clonmel Borough District.

The rates re-valuation process was said to have caused panic for many businesses in the town.

In particular, the childcare and hospitality sectors could see increases that may threaten their viability.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Murphy is encouraging those affected to attend the next clinic and appeal their valuation.

Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy felt that, regardless of the rates increases, businesses still needed local support to stay afloat.