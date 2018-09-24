Clonmel to host Brexit meeting

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will be the key speaker at a public meeting this evening which examines the potential toll Brexit could take on Tipperary.

CEO of Abbey Machinery, Clodagh Cavanagh will be discussing the effect of the UK’s withdrawal on her businesses in the Premier.

Enterprise Ireland Brexit Specialist Jonathan MacMillan will also be addressing the meeting

Fine Gael general election candidate, Garret Ahearn, is one of those organising the event.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, he stressed the importance of informing people on Brexit.

The meeting gets underway in the Hotel Minella at 7:30 this evening.