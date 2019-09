It’s all systems got for one of the biggest commercial developments in Clonmel for year.

Full planning approval has been granted for the Clonmel Arms project in the heart of the town as no appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

A short time ago I spoke to local Fianna Fáil Councillor Siobhán Ambrose about what she has described as a game-changer for the town.