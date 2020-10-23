Claims some businesses are flouting Covid guidelines

Concerns are being raised by local retailers that some are not fully following Covid regulations.

Thurles Chamber of Commerce says they’ve been contacted by people who feel that some bigger chain stores are allowing non-essential sections of their businesses to remain open when they shouldn’t be.

Chamber President, John Butler says smaller retailers who had to shut are feeling hard done by.

“They’re looking at it I suppose from a point of view of having their doors closed, doing click & collect as we’re allowed to do or opening certain sections of their store where they can if it’s essential.”

“But they’re seeing some of the bigger chains – not all of them – just being wide open. I know a number of them have been complaining and complaining to the Gardaí.”