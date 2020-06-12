Changes in store for hair salons as they emerge from lockdown

Customers and staff at hair salons across Tipperary are going to have to adapt to a new way of business.

Hairdressers and barbers are expected to reopen on June 29th which is earlier that the roadmap had originally planned.

However with capacity in most salons likely to be halved due to social distancing guidelines

Bernie Hurley of the Brush and Blush Hair Salon in Ballina says they will try to spread appointments across the week.

“You’d have a constant flow during the week and then as everyone knows Friday’s and Saturday’s are always hectic.”

“So I suppose the times are going to be allocated differently – people you know who are still working through the pandemic obviously a lot of them may need the Saturday. And then you have people who are still at home so they could probably come Monday and Tuesday.”

“We normally do Friday night late so what we’re going to do is Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll be late.”